South Africa: Warning Against Circulating Harmful Information

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has warned the public against sharing a message that is circulating and promising free data.

"The department would like to warn members of the public to desist from participating in sharing the false information and cautions against opening such links as they are fake and harmful," the DCDT said on Monday.

The department said government is striving to ensure that it brings about digital equilibrium by ensuring that it embarks on various activities aimed at connecting the unconnected and leveraging opportunities for everyone to participate in the digital economy.

"DCDT has been by far deliberate on digital inclusion by spearheading programmes such as South Africa Connect Phase 2, which seeks to fast track internet penetration in all public institutions and the community at large.

"The 2 step approach towards the conclusion of Broadcast Digital Migration is another example of moving our country towards a digital economy as this will see the roll out of the High Demand Frequency Spectrum and will result in the decrease of data costs," it said.