South Africa: Eskom Implements Load Shedding

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding in a bid to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the colder weather expected this week.

Today (Monday), Stage 2 is being implemented until 4pm and will be followed by Stage 3 until 5am.

Thereafter Stage 2 will return during the day with that pattern repeating until further notice.

"Breakdowns are currently at 16 150MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 950MW. Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kusile and Matimba power stations was taken offline for repairs.

"In the same period, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible," the power utility said.

Eskom has urged consumers to use power sparingly during this week.

"Eskom's load forecast for the evening peak demand is 24 824MW and Monday's peak demand is anticipated to be 27 557MW. We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

"We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding," Eskom said.