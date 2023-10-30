South Africa: Acting Premier Nono Maloyi Wishes Matric Learners Success in Matric Examinations

press release

North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi says he is confident that this year's Grade 12 learners will do well in their final examinations.

He maintains the provincial Department of Education has done enough spade work to prepare learners for this year's National Senior Certificate examinations.

"I am confident that these learners will do well in these examinations given the enormous work that the Department has carried out in preparation of these examinations.

"I am also confident with the readiness on the technical side. The printing of question papers is up to prescribed standards and safety measures have been put in place. To our class of 2023 the provincial government is fully behind you" said Acting Premier Maloyi.

Acting Premier Maloyi further expressed his gratitude to the parents, School Governing Bodies as well as community members for their unwavering support to the learners throughout the 2023 academic year.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank the parents and all stakeholders for their continued support and further plead for more parental support during this critical time of the year" concluded Acting Premier Maloyi.

This year the province registered 46 395 candidates which is inclusive of part-time candidates who will write in 448 examination centres. The examinations start on Monday, 30 October 2023, where learners across the province will be writing English First Additional Language paper.