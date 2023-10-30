South Africa: 'Bogus Doctor' Matthew Lani Arrested, Due in Dock After Escape Bid Drama At Helen Joseph Hospital

30 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court within 48 hours following his arrest as he entered Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday evening.

After weeks of scrutiny and continuing business as usual, alleged bogus doctor Matthew Bongani Lani has been arrested. He faces charges of identity fraud and impersonating a medical doctor, laid by the Gauteng health department and Dr Sanele Zingelwa, who he claimed to be. He is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court within 48 hours of his arrest, either Monday or Tuesday.

Lani was arrested on Sunday evening as he entered the main entrance of Helen Joseph Hospital, the facility he had been using to curate his "Dr" content on his TikTok feed.

The news has been confirmed by the department, which said it welcomed the apprehension of Lani.

"Lani was caught by Helen Joseph security personnel before 8pm disguised in a hoodie, surgical mask and stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor, department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

According to Modiba, immediately after being apprehended Lani said he needed to use the bathroom and then jumped out of the bathroom window, but was caught by security staff who had realised he was making a run for it.

Modiba says Lani was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

