Kenya: Production of Local Smart Devices to Drive Digital Growth

30 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government will prioritise the production of affordable smart devices to boost digital access.

President William Ruto said the move will expose Kenyans to broader and better opportunities.

He noted that going digital on a large-scale will spur the country's growth.

"It will also catalyse the actualisation of our development agenda," he explained.

The President made the remarks on Monday during the opening of the East Africa Device Assembly Kenya in Mavoko, Machakos County.

He also launched locally assembled devices.

Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo (Information, Communication & Digital Economy) and Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, Jamii Telecom CEO Joshua Chepkwony, Safaricom Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Michael Mutiga, were present.

The President noted that the provision of affordable digital smart devices will no longer just be about mobile telephony and fintech penetration.

"It is also about universal access to goods and services as the driver of our transformation." - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.