South Africa: Snow in Spring

Severe weather conditions have led to snowfall in parts of the Free State, resulting in icy road conditions, mainly on the N3 highway in Harrismith and Van Reenen.

The Free State's Provincial Transport Department has issued a warning to motorists, urging caution while travelling.

Hillary Mophethe, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed the snowfall, stating that brine is currently being applied to the roads to prevent ice formation.

In addition to the Free State, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, forecasting snow in areas around the Drakensberg.

The SAWS also advises residents to stay in contact with local disaster management officials and to listen to the radio for updates.

The rough weather follows a weekend of wet and windy conditions in KZN, with severe thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds reported. The KZN Cogta department had issued warnings in anticipation of these storms.

The SAWS has also issued warnings for damaging winds affecting areas from the Northern Cape to the Garden Route, as well as between Cape Columbine and Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling on the N3 Van Reenen's Pass are advised to delay their trips if possible due to the hazardous driving conditions caused by heavy snowfall, rain, and sleet.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has emphasised the importance of adjusting driving behaviour to suit the road and weather conditions, advising drivers to reduce speed, increase following distances, and keep headlights on.

Thania Dhoogra, N3TC's operations manager, also urged drivers to avoid overtaking unless necessary and to only stop at designated parking areas.