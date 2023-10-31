South Africa: Accused Claims He Was Electrocuted By Cops

In the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, state witness, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Wendell Johnathan has denied having any knowledge of the alleged assault and torture of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.

The trial-within-a-trial proceedings are being conducted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to ascertain the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements made by the five accused in the primary trial.

Johnathan, who was part of the police escort for Sibiya and Ntanzi during their alleged confessions, denied claims by the defence that he witnessed or participated in any assault on the accused.

Both confessions are contested by the defence, alleging that the accused were forced under pressure and torture from the police.

On cross-examination, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Sibiya and Ntanzi, challenged Johnathan's version of events, presenting an alternative account where the accused were subjected to physical abuse and electrocution.

Johnathan maintained his position, denying any involvement or knowledge of such incidents.

Mngomezulu accused the police officers of moving the accused from one location to another, continuing the torture before finally taking Ntanzi to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

He further alleged that the accused were electrocuted during the ordeal, resulting in Ntanzi bleeding from his nose.

Johnathan dismissed these allegations, insisting that he does not know about any assault.

The trial continues.