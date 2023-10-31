Kenya: Daniel Ebenyo's Salute to Opponent Earns Him World Athletics Awards Nomination

Nairobi — Kenya's 10,000m world silver medalist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo has been nominated for the International Fair Play Award at this year's World Athletics Awards set to be staged in December.

Simiu has been nominated for his brilliant act in saluting compatriot Sabastian Sawe as he overtook him to win gold at last month's World Road Running Championships in Riga.

With gas and strength running off his feet, Simiu smiled as the stronger Sawe surged past him to go on and win gold in the men's half marathon, and to appreciate his effort, swished in a salute to his teammate as he managed to stay close for silver.

Simiu will battle for the award with Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, Netherland's Sifan Hassan as well as the pair of Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson, Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon and Jessica Warner-Judd.

Here is the rest of the shortlist for the award:

Letesenbet Gidey

After securing silver in the women's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey went back to comfort Netherlands' Sifan Hassan after Hassan's dramatic fall on the home straight.

Sifan Hassan

After her aforementioned fall while leading the 10,000m final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, Netherlands' Sifan Hassan was gracious in defeat and went on to claim 5000m silver and 1500m bronze.

Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson

After their respective gold and bronze medal wins in the women's 200m final, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and USA's Sha'Carri Richardson spontaneously embraced at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon

Locked in battle, Australia's Nina Kennedy and USA's Katie Moon decided to share gold in the pole vault at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 after their attempts at 4.95m still couldn't separate them.

Jessica Warner-Judd

After finishing eighth in the 10,000m final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest, Britain's Jessica Warner-Judd was the only athlete to wait and shake hands with the final placed runner who completed the event some distance behind the rest of the field.