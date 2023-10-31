South Africa: Student Aid Scheme Paying Millions to 'Ghost' Students - South African News Briefs - October 31, 2023

Student Aid Scheme Caught Paying Millions to Ghost Students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is paying R1,650 monthly allowances to 157,980 "ghost students" through the state-funded programme, reports Khaya Koko in an exclusive News24 report. NSFAS revealed on October 18 that a forensic probe found that fired NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo handpicked four firms to pay around 1.1 million students their R1,650 monthly allowances directly and not through tertiary institutions, which was the previous payment method. Records show that the four fintech companies appointed to disburse the allowances have only paid 390,000 students since July when the contract started, leaving 157,980 beneficiaries unaccounted for and nearly R260.7 million going to unknown people.

Lenasia Ratepayers Plan Boycott Over Poor Service Delivery

The Lenasia Residents Association (LRA) is considering boycotting the payment of municipal services due to ongoing issues with service delivery, reports TimesLIVE. Residents are frustrated with a lack of development in their area, increasing rates and taxes, and poor maintenance of infrastructure. They believe that informal settlements in the vicinity receive better services without contributing to the city through rates and taxes. Potholes have become a significant problem, and locals are even filling them themselves. The LRA's decision to boycott payments is supported by the Lenasia business forum. The City of Johannesburg has urged residents to continue paying their bills, stating that service delivery disputes should be resolved through legal channels, and withholding payments may have consequences. The LRA has started the process of collecting signatures from locals to firm up its decision before formally submitting it to the City of Johannesburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Kill Four Suspects Linked to Murders

Four armed suspects linked to several murders in KwaZulu-Natal were killed in a shootout with police, reports eNCA. The incident occurred in Inanda, north of Durban. One police officer was slightly wounded. The shooting is part of a series of violent incidents between police and suspected robbers in the area this month, resulting in the death of at least one officer and several suspects. Three men linked to a mass shooting in Inanda appeared in court on Monday.

