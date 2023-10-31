South Africa: Three Polls Show ANC Election Support Is Falling Off a Cliff

30 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The ANC would get 43% to 45% of the national vote if an election were held now, three polls show.

An Ipsos poll suggests that ANC support is 43% of SA's registered voters, while a trifecta of polls released in the past fortnight predicted a loss for the governing party if an election were held now.

A Social Research Foundation (SRF) poll released last Friday suggests that ANC support had declined to 45% from 52% between July and October (on a 66% voter turnout), while The Brenthurst Foundation found the ANC would get 43% (on a high turnout) and 45% (on a low turnout), averaging at 41%.

Load shedding, a cost-of-living crisis and joblessness are the most significant factors that cast a shadow over the governing party's chances of retaining power after the 2024 election.

The polls all asked how representative samples of voters would cast their ballot if an election were held the next day. Polls are not predictions but sentiments in the run-up to the general election, which is likely to be held between May and August next year.

As election campaigns get into gear, the picture will change, says Ipsos public affairs director Dr Mari Harris. The Ipsos face-to-face poll of 3,600 people, the largest of the three, was in the field in June and July,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.