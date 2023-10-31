Ethiopia: IGAD Reviewing Implementation of Kampala Declaration

Addis Ababa — IGAD has started today reviewing the implementation of the Kampala Declaration on livelihoods and self-reliance for refugees as well as returnees and host communities in the region, where Ethiopia's achievements have been noteworthy.

The declaration represents a significant commitment by IGAD member states in promoting the economic self-reliance of refugees, returnees, and host communities, and working towards more sustainable and durable solutions to displacement in the region.

IGAD adopted Kampala Declaration in Kampala, Uganda in March 2019, it was indicated.

In a speech read out on behalf of Workeneh Gebeyehu in a two-day annual conference in Addis Ababa, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Fathia Alwan, Director of Health and Social Development said that the Kampala declaration demonstrates the commitment of member states.

The declaration came following the Nairobi declaration in 2017 when seven IGAD heads of state had met in Kenya to discuss the challenges of refugees and address the issue of displacement in the IGAD region, it was stated.

The Kampala declaration is in line with the global compact of refugees and it is a significant milestone in our collective efforts to improve the livelihoods of refugees and host communities in the region, he indicated.

"This declaration also underscores our commitment to promoting the sustainable livelihood and enhancing the wellbeing of citizens in the IGAD region. One of the core benefits of this declaration is inclusively ensuring that all members of the society have access to the opportunities for a better livelihood," Workneh said.

He added the Kampala declaration gives a strong emphasis on building self -reliance through the collaborative approach of government, refugees, development partners, the private sector and also the betterment of the displacement affected community.

Recall the IGAD region is home to millions of forcibly displaced persons due to complex interlinked factors.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the region hosted over 5 million registered refugees and asylum seekers as of August 2023, and over 13.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region as of July 2023.

Following the review of the implementation of the declaration, the executive secretary noted that a monetary and evaluation framework will be developed by the IGAD member states.

Deputy Representative of UNHCR Ethiopia Office, Margaret Atieno appreciated IGAD for the leadership it has taken to ensure the Kampala Declaration implementation process moves forward by organizing regional consultations.

According to her, over 17 million of people are forcibly displaced as refugees and IDPs, including those who have returned to their places of origin.

Climate change, including El Nino and conflicts are contributing factors for displacement, she noted.

"They (refugees) continue to face various challenges with respect to accessing decent livelihood opportunities, access to land, freedom of movement, access to financial assistance, right to employment pathways," the representative said.

Despite tremendous challenges, Atieno noted that efforts have already demonstrated some tangible dividends, especially on advocacy and project investments.

"In Ethiopia for example, those include the increased participation of the private sector in engaging forcibly displaced population and various high impact projects by multilateral development banks such as the World Banks......."

She finally reaffirmed the commitment of UNHCR in supporting IGAD and member states in the efforts of assisting refugees.

Director General of Ethiopian Refugees and Returnees Service, Teyiba Hassan on her part said since the adoption of the Kampala Declaration, the government of Ethiopia has created favorable conditions for refugees to engage in gainful employment opportunities.

Ethiopia is working hard to create economic opportunities for refugees and host communities.

This has enabled the creation of 129,450 direct and indirect economic opportunities for the refugees and host communities, of which 38,621 are refugees, she said.

Regarding access to economic opportunities, over 16,000 resident and work permits have been issued for refugees, to engage them in joint projects, self and wage employment pathways, she indicated.

She added that the country has also made efforts to link the refugees with the national TVET system.

Nigussu Tilahun, State Minister of Labour and Skill on his part said that historically, Ethiopia welcomed refugees with open arms, where, today, it is hosting a significant number of refugees.

"This makes us the third largest refugee hosting country in Africa. We are also working diligently to repatriate Ethiopian citizens from abroad and address internal displacements due to various crises," he indicated.

The state minister added that Ethiopia has yielded tangible results that have helped the refugees to access job opportunities and embark on entrepreneurship.