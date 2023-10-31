Rwanda: Former MP Mbonimana to Publish Book on Sobriety

Dr Gamariel Mbonimana, a former Member of Parliament, has announced the upcoming release of his book titled 'Embracing the Power of Sobriety', which aims to discourage drug addiction and alcohol abuse, particularly among the youth.

He said, in an X post, "Breaking the silence! My book 'Embracing the Power of Sobriety' is making its way to Kinyarwanda translation. Join us in exploring President Paul Kagame's impactful path towards personal and collective growth, inspiring youth for a conscious and empowered future. Stay tuned!"

He told The New Times that his decision to write the book was influenced by his own struggle with alcoholism, which ultimately led to his resignation from parliament last year.

Mbonimana's resignation from parliament came after President Kagame expressed concerns about a member of parliament repeatedly appearing in police reports for drunk driving.

The offender, who enjoyed immunity as a lawmaker, evaded legal consequences despite being found drunk driving on multiple occasions. President Kagame emphasised that those in power should never use it to endanger their own lives or the lives of others.

Almost a year after his resignation, Mbonimana, who is also the Director of Research, Consultancy, and Innovation at East African University Rwanda, is set to release a book highlighting the detrimental effects of alcohol abuse.

"I want to contribute to raise awareness and educate young people about the dangers of drug addiction," he said.

Furthermore, he explained that his book encourages personal growth and collective responsibility, drawing inspiration from President Kagame's impactful journey towards a conscious and empowered future.

Shortly after the resignation, Mbonimana publicly apologised to the President and the general public. He expressed remorse for his actions, specifically his violation of traffic rules while under the influence of alcohol.

He said in a post, "It was wrong of me to drive under the influence of alcohol. I have decided to quit drinking in this regard." The tweet added, "Accept my plea. If entrusted, I am committed to fulfilling any other duties."

Mbonimana's book comes at a time when the government is in the midst of a nationwide campaign called 'Tunyweless' ('Let's drink less').

The latest statistics by the Ministry of Health have revealed a concerning increase in alcohol consumption over the past decade. The survey showed a rise in alcohol consumption from 41.3 per cent in 2012 to 48.1 per cent in recent years, with youth identified as the most vulnerable group, necessitating urgent measures to prevent the negative impact of alcohol abuse on national development.

Notably, alcohol consumption is reported to be higher in rural areas compared to urban regions like Kigali, with the proliferation of potent alcoholic beverages in countryside communities raising concerns about the health of the population.

"Addressing this issue at its roots is essential to ensure the well-being and productivity of the most at-risk segment of society--the youth," commented Mbonimana.

He is set to publish the book on November 12, in an event that will take place at Hilltop Hotel.