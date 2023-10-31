Rwanda: Rayon's Coach Wade Insists Ishimwe Deserved a Red Card

Rayon Sports interim coach Mohammed Wade claims that defender Christian Ishimwe should have been sent off for his late challenge on Heritier Luvumbu in the dying minutes of Sunday's derby clash with APR.

The Mauritanian coach believes referee Abdul Twagirumukiza got it all wrong in the 92nd minute when he decided to award the APR FC left back a yellow card when he brought Luvumbu down near the penalty box in a late incident that prevented the Congolese from scoring the match winner for the Blues.

"He should have been sent off. This was a 'red card' offense," Wade told the press in a post-match press conference.

Responding to Wade's claims, Thierry Frogger was tight-lipped on the incident and instead commended the referees for fairly handling the derby.

"I never comment on refereeing decisions. I understand his [Wade's] frustration, and I am also frustrated. I can't express myself towards the decisions because I know how difficult it is to officiate such matches. I think there was a fair refereeing but if he doesn't think so, I'll understand him," Froger said.

The game also saw APR FC Ismail Nshimirimana being taken out injured in the 40th minute following a nasty challenge from Kevin Muhire who was also given just a yellow card.

The Burundian was feared to be out for weeks but, fortunately, the club said he is ready to resume training.