Africa: New Global Push to Protect Women From Health Hazards of 'Whiter Skin' Creams

30 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Carnie

Several African governments will submit proposals calling for more concerted global action to protect women - and a growing number of men - from suffering permanent skin damage and more severe health dangers from exposure to poisonous skin creams.

Toxic skin-lightening creams have been banned in South Africa and many other nations for decades. Yet millions of women around the world are still exposed to the harmful side effects of this lucrative "beauty products" trade.

This week, at a meeting in Switzerland, several African governments will submit proposals calling for more concerted global action to protect women - and a growing number of men - from suffering permanent skin damage and more severe health dangers from exposure to poisonous skin creams.

The common risk factor comes from mercury, a toxic heavy metal that is added to many of the cheaper varieties of skin-lightening creams.

When applied to the skin, mercury suppresses the production of melanin pigments that produce darker skin tones and can also help to remove age spots, freckles, blemishes and wrinkles.

Though mercury can be an effective short-term inhibitor of melanin production and produce a "fairer" skin tone, long-term exposure can also lead to splotchy skin, rashes, skin discolouration and scarring, and reduce the skin's resistance to bacterial and fungal infections.

Over and above skin damage, exposure to mercury-containing skin creams can also induce severe health impacts that range from kidney damage to neurological effects such as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.