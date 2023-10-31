Rwanda: Injured Kimenyi to Undergo Surgery

AS Kigali goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi will undergo surgery this week after a serious challenge from Musanze striker Peter Agblevor.

The shot stopper tore his tibia and fibula after colliding with Agblevor as he tried to beat the Ghanaian to the ball during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Musanze FC.

He had to be rushed straight to hospital after being given first aid on the pitch. The Ghanaian was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

AS Kigali announced that Kimenyi will undergo surgery this week and Times Sport understands that the operation will be held at Kanombe Military Hospital in Kigali.

"Yves Kimenyi suffered an injury on two bones (Tibia & Fibula). First aid was successful. He is going to undergo surgery in Kigali," the club said in a statement.

The injury could potentially see Kimenyi ruled out of action between three and six months, meaning that he will not be available for selection in Amavubi squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and South Africa in November.