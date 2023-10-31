Rwanda: Players Abroad - Niyukuri, Rushenguziminega On Target, Kagere Benched Again

It was a good weekend for Rwandan players abroad as Claus Babo Niyukuri and Quentin Rushenguziminega scored for their clubs in Norway and Switzerland respectively.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Hakim Sahabo and Ange Mutsinzi all played 90 minutes for their respective clubs which all recorded wins but Meddie Kagere started on the bench during Singida Stars' defeat to Yanga Africans in Tanzania.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of how Rwandan players abroad performed over the weekend.

Sweden

Yannick Mukunzi started for Sandviken IF and played 81 minutes before being substituted whereas compatriot Lague Byiringiro was also introduced in the 61st minute. Their team hammered Motala 6-0 at the Jernvallen on Saturday to maintain their top spot in the league.

Striker Kaleleo Uwimbabazi played for Pitea IF who went to the Hammarby IP Stadium to hold Stockholm Inter to a 2-2 draw.

In the Superettan League, Rafael York and his brother Torre were both missed Gefle IF's 3-3 draw with Landskrona.

Norway

In the Eliteserien, right-back Claus Babo Niyukuri, scored the opener in the seventh minute and played 61 minutes before being substituted as his club FK Haugesund humiliated Aalesund 6-1 at the Spare Bank Arena.

Niyukuri is of Rwandan and Burundian parents.

Meanwhile, FK Jerv were winless in their previous five games before defeating Skied 1-0 on Saturday. Central defender Ange Mutsinzi again enjoyed another 90 minutes of action as he defended gallantly for the club.

In the Division 2 League, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake will be in post for Strommen IF on Monday when they host Brann II.

Elsewhere, Josias King Furaha scored in the 88th minute for Flekkeroy IF who thrashed Fram Larvik 5-2. Emmanuel Baru Gisa was an unused substitute for Fram Larvik.

Ukraine

Amavubi skipper Djihad Bizimana missed his first game of the season through injury as his side FC Kryvbas continued their stay on top of the Ukrainian league table with an emphatic 3-0 win over Dnipro.

Belgium

Teenager Hakim Sahabo enjoyed his first 90 minutes of the season on Sunday as Standard Liege II beat Deinze 2-1 in the Challenger Pro League.

Samuel Gueulette saw 76 minutes of action before making way for Victor Corneille in Raal La Louviere's 1-1 draw with Knokke.

Central defender Salomon Nirisarike was not in the KVK Tienen squad which lost 2-1 to Dessel Sport.

Switzerland

FC Echallens skipper Quentin Rushenguziminega scored in the 23rd minute as his side beat FC Coffrane 2-0 in the Swiss Classic League.

Espoir Niyo Nsanzineza also featured for FC Rapperswil-Jona who beat Bavoid 2-0.

France

In the Ligue 1, right-back Warren Kamanzi replaced Mikkel Dessler in the 70th minute but he couldn't help Toulouse avoid a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Montpelier.

Netherlands

In the Eerste Divisie, Noam Emeran was an unused substitute for FC Gronningen who lost 2-1 to Cambuur SC on Sunday.

Slovenia

Central defender Dylan Georges Maes played for newly promoted FK Tolmin who beat Gorica 3-2 in the second-tier league.

Saudi Arabia

Defensive midfielder Steve Rubanguka played full time for Al Nojoom who lost 1-0 to Najrab in match day seven of the second-tier league.

Morocco

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe saw 90 minutes of action for AS FAR Rabat beat IR Tanger 1-0 on Sunday.

Kenya

Both Emery Bayisenge and Patrick Sibomana featured Gor Mahia who were held to a goalless draw by Bidco in the Kenyan Premier League.

Luxembourg

Sven Kalisa was in action for Etzella Ettelbruck who suffered a 5-1 demolition against Alisontia Steinsel.

Tanzania

Veteran attacker Meddie Kagere was on the bench as his Singida Fountain Gate FC lost 2-1 to Tanzanian Premier League defending Champions Yanga SC.

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari was an unused substitute for TS Galaxy who beat Sekhukhune United 2-0.