South Africa: Jo'burg Fire Probe Crashes and Burns

analysis

major cockup by the organisers of the inquiry into the Johannesburg fire that killed 77 people in August has led to the "urgent" commission being postponed indefinitely.

The commission leased a building that did not meet the required capacity to host such a commission, lacked the requisite fire and safety measures and did not have enough emergency exits.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the inquiry as a quick way of getting to the bottom of the problem of hijacked buildings in the city.

Over 600 buildings are said to be hijacked and occupied illegally by desperate residents who are even paying rent to the illegal slumlords.

Most of these buildings have been condemned but the hijackers were stealing water and electricity from the city through illegal connections.

Two months after the horrific blaze at the hijacked Usindiso shelter for abused women and children, the Judge Sisi Khampepe Commission into the matter has ground to a halt.

The commission said it has received notice from the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) that the venue did not meet the safety and evacuation guidelines.

The EMS said the venue cannot accommodate more than 25 people.

Even before a single witness was called, the contingent of journalists, lawyers and commissioners had exceeded the maximum of 25 people.

Beyond the recommended venue capacity being exceeded, the EMS said there were not enough emergency exits and there were no proper fire safety measures in place.

Justice Khampepe, who chairs the commission, said it was back to the drawing board for the commission which now had to abandon the venue and look for another venue to lease for a duration of six months.

"The commission is currently looking at securing a new venue for the proceedings."

So far the commission has heard evidence from the police and the firefighters who were among the first responders.

This week representatives of the City of Joburg were due to present their own account of the fire incident and the state of hijacked buildings in the city.