Ethiopia Chosen to Host African Boxing Confederation Congress

- Eyasu Wessen in Race for Presidency

The board of directors of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) has decided for Addis Ababa to host the upcoming AFBC Extraordinary Congress, slated to take place on November 18, 2023.

Decision was made following a Zoom meeting held on October 27, 2023, by the AFBC Board of Directors. The unanimous decision to award Ethiopia the hosting rights, which is made after thorough evaluation of candidates, is a testament to the compelling offer presented by the country.

AFBC expressed its satisfaction with Ethiopia's bid, which garnered the support of the entire membership. This resounding endorsement solidified Ethiopia's selection as the host for the Extraordinary Congress.

Eyasu Wessen, the president of Ethiopia's boxing federation and chairman of Omotic Business Group, is also set to vie for the prestigious position of president of the AFBC during the upcoming election. Eyasu will be the first Ethiopian for the position, adding excitement and anticipation to the race for the top leadership post in African boxing.

However, Eyasu will face formidable competition from four other nominees representing Uganda, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Morocco. These candidates have also thrown their hats into the ring, seeking the opportunity to lead the African Boxing Confederation.