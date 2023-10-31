Uganda Wildlife Authority Deploys Drones to Increase Security in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Queen Elizabeth National Park, recently marred by an unfortunate incident where a trio including a British and South African tourist together with their Ugandan tour guide where killed by unknown people suspected to be ADF rebels, has now regained its vibrant ambiance, as the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) implements innovative measures to enhance security.

Following the recent incident in which the three people were tragically killed, the park is rebounding with renewed tourist activity and improved safety protocols.

Tourists can once again enjoy the captivating experiential game drives, a favourite among early risers, with the Kasenyi Katwe road now fully open to all visitors eager to explore the park's array of wonders.

In the aftermath of the incident, the UWA, in collaboration with other security agencies, has taken comprehensive steps to prevent any reoccurrence. UWA spokesperson Bashir Hangi announced the deployment of a team of highly trained drone rangers to oversee park surveillance.

According to Hangi, these drones will serve a dual purpose by not only enhancing security but also detecting other irregularities in the park, including bushfires, problematic animals, and poachers.

"We are leveraging cutting-edge technology to safeguard the park and its visitors, when we run these drones across the park boundaries, we are able to tell a problem and deploy accordingly to mitigate the given chalet, be it a terror, poaching or even fire outbreak" Hangi affirmed.

Ezuma Pontious, the Chief Warden of the Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area, shared that patrols along major roads in Ishasha and Kasenyi Katwe are now in place, manned by dedicated personnel to ensure the safety of tourists.

Pontious revealed that the intention is to establish these security measures on a more permanent basis, dispelling any rumours of cancellations.

"Our tourists' numbers have not dropped since that time and I'm appreciative that we stood as government not to close the park, it was just an isolated occurrence" Ezuma noted

Despite the recent incident, tourist numbers have remained relatively stable throughout the month of October, indicating visitors' strong belief in the heightened security efforts.

Csilla Zavier, a Swiss national visiting the park, expressed confidence in the presence of the army for ensuring the safety of all tourists.

"We see the Uganda army all over the park which makes us feel safe, we are really enjoying our time here, especially the wildlife" Zavier joyfully expressed.

With drones taking to the skies and dedicated patrols securing the roads, Queen Elizabeth National Park is resuming its role as a safe and captivating destination for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.