Uganda: Motorists Warned Against Buying Adulterated Fuel

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has urged the public to purchase fuel from authorised areas and avoid consuming adulterated fuel.

According to Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama, the acting Executive Director of UNBS, fuel sold in jerrycans and bottles is often adulterated and quantities are tampered with, which can be detrimental to automobile engines and unfair to consumers.

Nangalama made these remarks during a Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring Program (FMQP) sensitization meeting organized by the Ugandan government in conjunction with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) and UNBS, held in Mbale City.

This program is designed to oversee and maintain the quality of petroleum products throughout the supply chain in Uganda and recently took place in Eastern Uganda sub-regions, including Busoga, Bugwere, Teso, Sebei, Bukedi, and Bugisu.

Nangalama also disclosed that fuel adulteration has significantly decreased from 30% in 2015 to less than 0.5% this year, though the Eastern region is still performing poorly in terms of compliance. He emphasised the need for fuel dealers to cease these unethical practices and for consumers to exercise vigilance when buying fuel.

Fuel adulteration is the illegal introduction of foreign substances into fuel to increase its quantity, resulting in non-compliance with standard specifications.

This is dangerous as it can harm automobile engines and defraud consumers. To combat this issue, the government introduced the fuel marking program, which marks all fuel intended for local consumption at border points.

The program also employs mobile testing laboratories to conduct spot sampling and fuel quality testing at retail stations. It verifies and calibrates fuel pumps to ensure accurate measurements and value for consumers.

Sylvia Kirabo, the Principal Public Relations Officer, stressed that as we approach the festive season, fuel dealers must refrain from fuel adulteration practices.

Motorists and the public, in general, are advised to take precautions when purchasing fuel from various stations to avoid being deceived. These precautions include ensuring that fuel is purchased from pumps with VALID UNBS stickers, indicating that the pumps have been verified and calibrated by UNBS for accurate measurements.

Consumers are also encouraged to check for a "break" between the previous delivery and the next transaction at the pump, with the sales indicators reset to zero. Keep a close watch on the sales indicator until the desired volume is achieved. Some fuel pumps may have differences in the quantity delivered between two sides due to the wear and tear of mechanical indicator gears, which pump attendants may take advantage of.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consumers should also be aware that displayed prices on billboards may differ from the actual pump prices, so always verify the prices before refueling. Mistakes in setting new pump prices are rare but possible, so it's essential to be vigilant.

For instance, errors in setting new pump prices could result in the wrong amount of fuel being dispensed.

The UNBS is working together to ensure the quality of fuel and protect consumers from adulterated products. Vigilance from both fuel dealers and consumers is crucial in this effort.