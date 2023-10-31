Uganda: Bell OBA Fest Leaves Ugandans With Good Vibrations

30 October 2023
The Observer (Kampala)
By Nathan Atiluk

The long-awaited Bell OBA Fest left Jahazi Pier and its patrons with unforgettable vibes.

The beer and partying festival that unites all genres of music and a variety of cultures thrilled revellers last Sunday. Joshua Baraka the Nana hit maker started off the night with an amazing performance that warmed up the crowds at about 7:30 pm.

He performed four songs before charming the crowds with his latest hit Omukwano and later on his famous Nana. Now, a festival without

DJs is like a Zoom meeting; several DJs came through and stirred up the crowds with different mixes. They included DJ Stuart and Roja, DJ Lynda Ddane, among others.

Thumbs to the Ugandan artistes who did not disappoint; they gave value to the hundreds of revelers who paid to enjoy the event. Spice Diana even forgot to perform some of her songs, jumping on to other artistes' songs instead, surprising revelers with the Omuchere mu Nyama vibes.

Bensoul's performance did not seem to resonate with revelers although it sounded good to the ears. It was Nyashinski who brought the vibe back with a great performance as he sang Mungu Peke, Bebi Bebi and the most loved Malaika that got everyone singing with passion.

After the Nyashinski's performance DJ Roja got the crowds warming up for the next artistes. It was was hard to tell what revellers preferred between the DJ mixes and artistes' performances, as they did not want the DJ to stop the party.

Coming from her Serena show, Azawi carried her energy to Jahazi Pier with an amazing performance of My Year, Slow Dancing, among others.

After Azawi, the long-awaited artiste of the day, Harmonize, came on stage amidst cheers and chants, kicking off with I'm Single, before living up to his high billing.

