New York, Usa — By the end of this month, October, the Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Somalia, security, the fight against Al-Shabaab, humanitarianism, and other issues related to politics and the upcoming elections.

Also, the UN Security Council is expected to extend the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), which previously expired on October 31. Also, the Chairman of the Al-Shabaab sanctions committee, Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro is expected to give the council a report on the security situation in Somalia.

On June 22 of this year, the Council held a briefing on the situation in Somalia. The Special Envoy for Somalia and the head of UNSOM Catriona Laing; The Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in Somalia, and the head of the mission (ATMIS), Mohamed El-Amine Souef, gave various reports at the meeting.

Laing said that the Somali government has made significant progress in the development of issues of priority and priority for the nation, including the achievements in the fight against Al-Shabaab and the establishment of the independent commission for the review and implementation of the constitution, which is the backbone for the government of Somalia.

She identified a number of important issues for UNSOM, including bringing together the international community's efforts to stabilize the country, prioritizing support for the government-building process (especially those related to elections), and supporting ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict in Laos. It took 8 months between the SSC and the Somaliland administration.

In a letter sent to the President of the Security Council on September 19, the Somali government requested a three-month technical suspension of the reduction of 3,000 ATMIS soldiers who were expected to leave the country at the end of last month.

The request came after the attack on August 26 by al-Shabaab on the Awsweyne base in Galgudud region, which killed many soldiers of the country's armed forces, and the incident caused a delay and the withdrawal of the army from several areas including El-Bur. is.

The government noted that during the three-month period of the withdrawal of the ATMIS force, it will re-evaluate the operation of the Somali National Army, which is expected to take over the security of the country from the African Union troops on Dec. 2024.