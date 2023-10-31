Somalia: Heavy Fighting As Troops Clash With Al-Shabaab On Outskirts of Kismayo Port City

30 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — A fierce battle took place on Monday morning in the Buulo Haji settlement under the port city of Kismayo, the capital of the Lower Jubba region.

The combat came after the Jubbaland's Darwish forces launched a direct attack on a place in Bulo Haji area where members of Al-Shabaab were meeting.

A source in Bulo Haji area told Radio Shabelle that the fighting lasted for almost two hours, and there were casualties on both sides, but it is not known how many are dead or injured.

Officials from the Jubbaland army said that the attack inflicted a heavy blow on the Al-Shabaab members, and they are still chasing the militants who escaped from the scene.

Bulo Haji, where the war took place this morning, was one of the areas where Al-Shabaab organized attacks and explosions in Kismayo, the interim administrative capital of Jubaland.

