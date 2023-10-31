Uganda: FDC Breaks Ties With Katonga People's Govt, Signals End to Reconciliation Hopes

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership at Najjanankumbi has officially severed its ties with the Katonga road based People's government led by Dr. Kizza Besigye.

The announcement, marked by strong words and a sense of finality, was made by FDC's president, Patrick Amuriat, during a press conference.

The FDC Najanankumbi faction left no room for ambiguity as it declared its relationship with the Katonga People's government null and void.

In his address, Amuriat had no kind words for the Katonga leaders, labeling them as imposters.

He also issued a stern warning against the use of FDC symbols and colors, emphasizing that the Katonga leaders were ousted during the National Council meeting held on October 6, 2023

This move by the FDC has put a damper on hopes for reconciliation between the two factions.

Amuriat emphasized that there would be no reconciliation with individuals he referred to as "non-members."

The fallout between the FDC and the Katonga People's government has been marked by tensions and diverging views, with each address by the factions seemingly pushing the possibility of reconciliation further out of reach.

In response to the FDC's stance, the Electoral Commission (EC) found itself under scrutiny.

The FDC criticized the EC for creating confusion by withdrawing a roadmap that had previously been reported in the media.

However, EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya firmly denied any intention to disrupt political parties, asserting that the actions were not meant to ambush them.

Amid the controversy and divisions that arose from the electoral exercise, the FDC is now shifting its focus toward organizational and capacity strengthening.

The party aims to revitalize itself by mobilizing for new membership, presenting a new face to the political landscape.

The decision to cut ties with the Katonga People's Government and the subsequent focus on party strengthening signals a significant shift within the FDC, as it grapples with internal divisions and external challenges in the ever-evolving political landscape of Uganda.