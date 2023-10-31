Rwanda: Probe Names Major Hazards Affecting Miners' Safety, Health

A study to assess factors and causes leading to poor occupational safety, health, and working conditions in the mining sector has revealed that out of 13 types of hazards assessed, six of them, equivalent to 46 per cent, have a high level of risk, and seven of them, equivalent to 54 per cent, have a medium level of risk. The study was conducted by the Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU).

The study report shows that the types of hazards with high levels of risk that need special attention include falls of rock at the working face, the collapse of the working face and landslides, stripping and slipping, heavy loads, awkward working positions, working under pressure, dust, noise, and darkness.

Regarding compliance status, the study revealed that out of 31 legal requirements assessed, six of them, equivalent to 1ed9 per cent, have a high level of compliance, 10 of them, equivalent to 32 per cent, have a medium level of compliance, and the majority, 15 of them, equivalent to 48 per, cent have a low level of compliance.

Overall, the report shows, the sector has an average level of compliance of 49.5 per cent putting it in the low compliance category.

The legal requirements with a low level of compliance include the availability of washrooms separate for men and women, availability of a passage for wheelchairs, guardrails, and other devices that may serve as support passage for persons with disabilities, availability of an emergency plan which is in place and regularly revised based on the potential risks at the workplace.

They also include employees' training on occupational health and safety matters at work at least once a year, employees' medical checkups at least once a year, conducting occupational safety and health risk assessment at least once a year, and payment of employees' social security contributions to the social security organ in Rwanda.

The level of compliance is also very low in terms of the availability of occupational safety and health policy, issuance of written employment contracts to all employees who have exceeded ninety (90) consecutive days in an enterprise, existence of occupational safety and health committee which is trained, and having a register for occupational injuries recording, recording and reporting of occupational hazards, diseases and deaths to RSSB and labour inspection.

Payment of all employees' salaries through banks or in a recognised financial institution, availability of fire prevention and fire-fighting measures, as well as the availability of a written document indicating protective mechanisms in a clear and understandable language for employees, also has low levels of compliance.

"Persons exposed to excessive dust for prolonged periods may suffer from permanent lung diseases, such as silicosis," the study has warned, recommending that it should be controlled or suppressed by using wet drilling techniques and water sprays during mineral getting, loading, and crushing.

It also warned that repeated or prolonged exposure to excessive noise levels will lead to hearing impairment. Heat stress was named among the hazards.

Workers should have ready access to water or other appropriate drinks which encourage rehydration.

"The employer should ensure that enough ventilation is put in place to prevent workers from breathing dangerous mining dust."

The study also recommended a system to control any geological failure during the operation, prevent the adverse effects of flooding or water breaches, and ensure lighting to avoid darkness.

"Adequate toilet facilities should be provided in an accessible proximity to working places."

Increase in number of occupational injuries

Mining is still ranked high amongst the formal economy sectors for leading fatality rates in many countries.

In Rwanda, RSSB statistics show that there was an increase in the number of occupational injuries whereby occupational injuries shifted from 754 in fiscal year 2017/2018 to 1,467 in fiscal year 2022/2023. As a result, the benefits paid have doubled within a period of five years.

The labour inspection report of 2022/2023 indicated that the mining sector covered 66 per cent of all occupational injuries which occurred in all economic activities.

According to International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates, every year over 2.3 million women and men die at work from an occupational injury or disease. Almost two million deaths are due to fatal work-related diseases.

Andre Mutsindashyaka, Secretary General of the Rwanda Extractive Industry Workers Union (REWU) stated: "We decided to undertake this study because we often encounter the issue of lacking concrete evidence to support our claims when advocating for mine accidents. The study's findings will aid our advocacy efforts for miners and assist relevant institutions in addressing the identified issues and finding solutions."

Narcisse Dushimimana, Head of the Mining Regulation and Inspection Department at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) said: "This study will help us in several ways. There are certain issues that are widely acknowledged but lack tangible evidence. This study will provide us with the necessary proof. Based on the findings, we will be able to develop strategies to address each identified problem systematically."

He said some of the problems identified by the study are primarily found in mines where traditional mining practices are still dominant, and this is mainly attributed to the low level of investment.

Patrick Kananga, Chief Labour at the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, said there are failures to abide by labor laws.

"Additionally, there are issues concerning working conditions, such as the scarcity of women due to inadequate care, resulting in low female participation in mining. One possible solution is to promote professional mining, encourage investment, and bring in mining engineers who can handle the job professionally," he said.