Rwandan Epic Race Returns, Prologue Due Tuesday

The 2023 edition of the annual international mountain bike race, "Rwandan Epic," gets underway in Kigali on Tuesday, October 31, with racers expected to give an explosive performance in some of the most challenging mountains and locations in this fun but competitive race.

The event brings together top athletes and well-trained amateurs from across the globe. This year's edition will see mountain bike riders run from Kigali to Musanze and finally to Rubavu, covering 284km and about 4,000m of altitude.

The five-day international mountain bike race returns with not so many changes in location, starting from October 31 and running through November 4 from Kigali to Rubavu through Musanze and Nyabihu.

During the race, participants have the opportunity to explore Rwanda's stunning landscapes as tourists after each stage.

This year's edition will be played in distinct styles in different categories namely female, male, and mixed teams, with an additional out-of-competition category.

Simon De Schutter, one of the event organizers, said, "we always think about the riding and improve the game in Rwanda but we also want to show what the country has to offer."

"We are expecting to witness such a great mix of technical trails, rocky descents, steep climbs and super-long, fast, flowing single-track," he added.

The race includes stages in prologue, Cross-country Marathon (XCM), and modern Olympic racing (XCO) styles from Kigali, Northern and Western Provinces.

The winners will dethrone Belgian duo of Frans Claes and Jens Schuermans who emerged victorious last season.

"We call on cycling fans to come and experience the race, the landscape and the mountain biking - it's super-easy," Schutter noted.

Rwanda, already hosting the UCI-ranked Tour du Rwanda, will use this event as a steppingstone towards the UCI Road World Championship, a global cycling event that the country will host in September 2025.

Rwandan Epic in numbers

The race has attracted more than 130 participants from over 20 countries. It has 12 million international reach, tens of thousands of local spectators, national and international sponsors and media houses partnered.

Mountain Biking (MTB) participants from all corners of the globe are expected to attend, turning this into a truly international event.

According to organisers, the vision for the Rwandan Epic is not just about organizing a race but about showcasing Rwanda in its full glory to the world.

Race Stages

Stage 1 (prologue): October 31: Kigali - Kigali (15Km)

Stage 2: November 1: Rusiga Resort - Musanze Stadium (102Km)

Stage 3: November 2: Kinigi - Musanze, (73Km, 1600m+)

Stage 4: November 3: Kinigi - Kinigi (32Km, 400m+)

Stage 5: November 4: Nyabihu - Rubavu (62Km, 1400m+)