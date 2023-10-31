Ethiopia, Ireland Sign Financial Support Agreement Worth Over € 8 Million

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Finance and the government of Ireland signed today a financing agreement of 8.4 million Euros to support Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP), the Health-focused Sustainable Development Goals and the Homegrown Economic Reform.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and Ireland's State Minister for International Development and the Diaspora signed the agreement in Addis Ababa.

Following the signing ceremony, Finance Minister Ahmed remarked that all the three agreements align with the government's priorities.

State Minister Fleming on his part said: "I am delighted to recommit Ireland to funding these strategic national programs that aim to extend social protection and healthcare services to all of those throughout Ethiopia who most need them, especially women and children."

Minister Ahmed acknowledged support which was provided by the government of Ireland in the last decades for the programs mentioned above whose total amount to be more than 200 million Euros.

He also expressed his appreciation for the renewed partnership and revitalized cooperation between Ethiopia and the Republic of Ireland in a new spirit.

The Irish State Minister, Sean Fleming, TD, is in Addis Ababa for a working visit to Ethiopia.