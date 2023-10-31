Ethiopia, Venezuela Agree to Commence Joint Ministerial Commission

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, received at his office today Yvan Gil Pinto, the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

On the occasion, the two sides deliberated at length on bilateral and multilateral issues of common interest.

Demeke said it is high time to deepen the historic traditional relations with Venezuela and commended Venezuela for its principled, consistent support at multilateral forums.

Foreign Minister Pinto said on his part Venezuela is desirous of working closely on agriculture, tourism, energy, and health and invited Ethiopian Airlines to start flying to Venezuela.

Venezuela would like to offer scholarship opportunities to Ethiopian students, Minister Pinto added.

Both sides have agreed to commence the Joint Ministerial Commission between the two countries, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ethiopia.