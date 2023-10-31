Ethiopia: Irish State Minister At Department of Foreign Affairs in Addis Ababa

30 October 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Foreign Affairs State Minister of Ethiopia Ambassador Mesganu Arga received the Irish State Minister at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Sean Fleming, TD, at his office today.

During their meeting, Ambassador Mesganu said the diplomatic relationship between the two countries is getting back on track and urged the Irish side to help upgrade cooperation on various issues.

Minister Sean Fleming expressed his contentment that Ethiopian Airlines is about to resume its flight from Addis Ababa to Dublin within a week.

He also shared the Irish people's keenness to maintain humanitarian support for Ethiopia.

The Irish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nicola Brennan, said during its stay in Ethiopia, the Irish delegation will sign agreements with the Ministry of Finance, Agriculture, and Health.

The delegation is also expected to meet the Irish community and business people in Ethiopia, take a trip to the Somali Region, and visit the Ethiopian Airlines cargo facility.

Appreciating the confidence-building measures that are being taken by both parties to ameliorate the relationship, Ambassador Mesganu calls for strengthened investment relations, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

