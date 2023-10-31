Ethiopia Celebrates 116th National Army Day

Ethiopia's National Army was formaly estabilished as regular army Ethiopia in 1907 by the then Emperor of Ethiopia, Menilik-II. Ethiopia's Defense Minister was estabilished on October 1907 officially and since then the institution is strengthening itself and building modern and strong national army. Currently, Ethiopia's National Army is called Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

Ethiopia celebrates the 116th National Army Day (ENDF day) on Thirsday, 25th of October 2023 to commemorate the formation of the national army, to honor Ethiopian heroes and to renew the commitment of the army in protecting its people and country. The event was celebrated at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa at national level and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Chief of Staf of ENDF, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, senior military commanders and government officials, military attaches based in Addis Ababa and diplomates were attended the ceremony.

The picture shows senior military and civil officials during the National Army Day celebration's silencing program to honor and remember the fallen heroes of members of the national army while safeguarding their people and country from internal and external aggressors. Commandor-in-Chief of the army Prime Minister and Abiy Ahmed (PhD), Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Julla, House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) Speaker, Tagesse Chafo and Defense Minister, Abraham Belay (PhD) are along with other officials in front.

Members of the security forces, ENDF and the Federal Police during the National Army Day stand to remember the fallen heroes of the army while safeguarding their country and people.

Members of the ENDF from all staffs (the commando, air-born, ground fources, the naval force) and the Federal Police attending the National Army Day at Meskel Square. Mmebers of the ENDF while showing a parade during the day. During the celebration, representatives of the former ENDF forces and the current active forces of ground, naval, air force, commandos, air-born and other departments shows a military parade during the event.

Military Attaches of different countries based in Addis Ababa attended the 116th National Army Day celebration at Meskel Square.