Ethiopia: ENDF - Guardian of Ethiopia, Peace

28 October 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is the emblem of peace both at home and abroad. Safeguarding, restoring and maintaining peace remains the top priority for the Ethiopian Defense Forces. ENDF is the pride and protector of Ethiopia.

Thanks to the ENDF, history proves that Ethiopia has never been defeated by any external force.

Ethiopia never invade any country

Ethiopia is a peace loving country and has never invaded any country and it will never. Ethiopia's army is built to safeguard the sovereignty of Ethiopia and peace.

Following Ethiopia's need for dialogue on some issues, rumors of invasion threat is being heard. I can assure you that there will never be anything that Ethiopia wants to achieve its aspirations through force and invasion.

Ethiopia will pursue to ensure mutual benefits and prosperity through peaceful means. Ethiopia and ENDF stands for peace and we want to live in coexistence with our neighbors.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said during the 116th National defense Day

Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Army said during the 116th commemoration of National Defense Day

Ethiopia is a country with a long-lived army that has been protecting the country from enemies together with the people.

ENDF is a guardian of Ethiopia and it is impossible to provoke and harass our country. Commemorating the National Army Day aims to honor the heroes and to renew the commitment of ENDF to maintain peace and stability.

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) is more capable and strong than ever to defend and safeguard the national sovereignty, unity and dignity of Ethiopia.

ENDF is well equipped army with latest weapons and always ready to safeguard the sovereignty of Ethiopia received from its heroic forefathers. Foreign elements have to refrain from attempts of destructive acts to destabilize Ethiopia by orchestrating internal conflicts.

Internal political actors should also have to act based on the constitution of the country. An attempt to take political power using force is absolutely intolerable.

ENDF has inviolable values and stances while performing across its tasks while protecting its people and its country. Standing for the people and its country before itself, complete personality, pure humanity and democratic thinking and Excellency in performing tasks are the firm values of ENDF.

Achieving the best performance in development, peace keeping and during battle field on the front line are the basic identities of Ethiopian soldiers. ENDF stands for professional discipline. Its victory is the outcome of its professional discipline.

