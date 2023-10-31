Mauritius: U.S. Relations With Mauritius

document

More information about Mauritius is available on the Mauritius Page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet.

U.S.-MAURITIUS RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Mauritius in 1968, following its independence from the United Kingdom. Since then, Mauritius has become one of Africa's most stable and developed economies with a multi-party democracy and free market orientation. Relations between the United States and Mauritius are cordial, and we collaborate closely on bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues. Mauritius is a leading beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and a U.S. partner in combating maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean. Mauritius participated in the December 2022 Africa Leaders Summit.

U.S. Assistance to Mauritius

U.S. foreign assistance to Mauritius focuses on strengthening the government of Mauritius' coastal and maritime security capabilities and combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States provides training to Mauritian security officers in counterterrorism methods, forensics, seamanship, maritime law enforcement, and counter money laundering. The United States provides numerous exchange programs for experts and scholars. Mauritius also benefits from diverse U.S.-led local education and training opportunities, including programs for Mauritian law enforcement and members of the judiciary through the Department of Justice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States donated vaccine doses, lab equipment, and personal protective equipment.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Mauritius receives preferential trade benefits under AGOA. U.S. exports to Mauritius include agricultural and industrial machinery, precious stones and jewelry, and optical/medical instruments. U.S. imports from Mauritius include textiles and apparel, precious stones and jewelry, processed fish, primates, sunglasses, and sugar. More than 200 U.S. products or companies are represented in Mauritius. About 30 U.S. companies have offices or operate franchises in Mauritius, serving the domestic and/or the regional market, mainly in the information technology, renewable energy, textile, financial services, seafood, fast food, and express courier sectors. U.S. brands are sold widely. The United States and Mauritius have signed a bilateral trade and investment framework agreement. The United States also has signed a trade and investment framework agreement with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, of which Mauritius is a member. The United States, in partnership with Mauritian private and public sector groups, promotes Mauritian entrepreneurship, including participation in exchange programs such as the United States International Visitor Leadership Program and Young African Leaders Initiative.

Membership in International Organizations

Mauritius and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, and the World Health Organization.

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Mauritius maintains an embassy in the United States at 1709 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20036, phone 202-244-1491.

