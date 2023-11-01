Tanzania, Germany Eye to Boost Trade, Investments

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a historic agreement with German President Frank Steinmeier aimed at strengthening the trade and investment ties between their nations.

Tanzania's Head of State revealed this at a joint press conference with her German counterpart Steinmeier at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

She acknowledged the enduring 60-year partnership between the two nations, with Germany having played a pivotal role as an important business and investment partner to Tanzania.

Notably, Germany has invested in approximately 180 projects within Tanzania, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to the nation's growth and development.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed their mutual commitment to further promoting trade and investment.

To turn the agreed issues into reality, the duo announced plans for a business and investment conference, bringing together Tanzanian and German businessmen to explore new opportunities and collaborations.

Additionally, President Samia expressed Tanzania's readiness to host the next development cooperation talks, scheduled for next year, underscoring the significance of this visit.

"This visit by President Steinmeier confirms the commitment of our two governments in developing and strengthening the relationship between our countries and their people," President Samia affirmed, highlighting the importance of democracy and good governance in attracting German businessmen to Tanzania.

Equally, she said both countries have agreed to empower youth and harness the potential of young Tanzanians by building their capacity in the digital economy as well as addressing the matter of families affected by the Majimaji War, focusing on repatriating the remains of their loved ones from Germany.

She announced that Tanzania and Germany are actively exploring the possibility of repatriating the remains of various Tanzanian heroes currently housed in German museums as their families are eagerly waiting for the return of their cherished ancestors.

Other key areas of cooperation outlined in the meeting included social and economic development, with expert teams from both nations poised to engage in regular discussions to bolster existing collaborations and identify new areas of partnership.

President Samia further disclosed that Tanzania and Germany are set to continue collaborating in the health sector.

The German government is actively involved in building a substantial military hospital in Dodoma and a major infectious diseases hospital at Lugalo, Dar es Salaam, underscoring the humanitarian aspect of their partnership.