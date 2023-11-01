South Africa: City Power to Take Over Load Shedding Operations in Supply Areas

City Power is expected to take over control of the load shedding operations for most of the areas it supplies effective from Monday, 6 November 2023.

This is according to a joint statement released by City Power and power utility Eskom.

"This undertaking will bring changes to the load shedding blocks which will affect the schedule in areas load shed by City Power in Johannesburg and Eskom across Gauteng."

The statement noted that areas that are load shed by City Power will remain on a two-hour schedule even during Stages 5 and above of load shedding.

"The two entities are both committed to ensuring that the security of supply is not compromised, and the obligations as outlined in NRS 048-9:2019 are followed and complied with as per distribution licensing conditions to protect the integrity and stability of the national grid even with the effected changes," the statement read.

Areas which will continue to be load shed by Eskom are: Tshepisong, Lufhereng (Roodepoort), Hoogland, Maroeladal, Morningside, Riverclub, Dainfern, Bloubosrand, Waterford Estate, Riverbend, Kyasands, Bellairspark (Randburg), Halfway House, Halfway Gardens, Vorna Valley, Willowway (Midrand) and Marlboro Transit Camp (Alexandra).

"The two entities will keep exploring technical solutions that will enable City Power to take over the load shedding operations of its remaining customers. City Power has its processes, systems, and technical capacity in place to take over the added load shedding operations as part of the new schedule.

"The revised blocks and schedules will be available for the City Power and Eskom customers on 6 November 2023 on their websites. City Power customers are urged to contact the utility directly for the revised load shedding schedule," the statement read.

For the revised schedules, customers can also visit www.citypower.co.za and Eskom customers can view their schedule at www.eskom.co.za

"City Power and Eskom will continue to partner and collaborate with the communities and stakeholders to ensure that electricity is delivered to all customers, as we know that electricity remains an essential service," the statement concluded.