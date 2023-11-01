South Africa: Four CIT Robbers Killed On N4 During Shootout With Police

Four cash in transit (CIT) robbers were fatally wounded in a shootout with law enforcement agencies in Mmakau in the North West province on Monday afternoon.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a multi-disciplinary team received intelligence about a group of suspects planning to commit a cash in transit robbery between the North West and Gauteng.

"The information was operationalised and led the team to the N4 highway where the identified suspects' vehicle was observed.

"The suspects' vehicle was spotted as it turned towards Mmakau. A high-speed chase and shootout ensued as soon as the suspects realised they were about to be captured.

"The suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a fence. Four of the suspects were fatally wounded and three unlicensed firearms, two handguns as well as a rifle were recovered from the scene," said the police.

The suspects are aged between 30 and 45-years-old.

The multi-disciplinary team - comprising the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Chopper, Badboyz Security, Tracker Connect, CAP Specialised Operations, FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions, SAPS PHO Crime Intelligence, SAPS Anti-Gang Unit and SAPS Gauteng Tactical Response Team - have been applauded for foiling the would-be cash in transit heist.

Police said further investigations are ongoing.