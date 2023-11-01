South Africa: Hundreds March in the Rain in Durban to Demand Municipal Jobs

The workers also want the eThekwini municipality to pay them on a higher salary scale

Over 300 workers marched in the pouring rain from King Dinuzulu Park to the city hall in Durban's city centre on Tuesday, demanding to be insourced by the eThekwini municipality, among other things.

They marched under the banners of the Municipal and Allied Trade Union of South Africa (MATUSA) and South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU).

According to their memorandum, the workers want security guards, water meter readers and those on contracts to the solid waste department to get permanent jobs at the municipality.

Dora Mnguni, who is employed as a contractor as an Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) employee, said that she earns R3,500 a month which is not enough to cover expenses or get proper housing.

"I am a single mother of four children. I can't afford to make them happy because the cost of everything is always increasing," said Mnguni.

The marchers were told that their memorandum would be accepted by Thulani Mahlobo from the mayor's office, but they demanded that the mayor come down himself.

SAFTU general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi addressed marchers, claiming that workers at eThekwini municipality earn less than their counterparts in other metros like Cape Town, Nelson Mandela and Johannesburg.

MATUSA president Thulani Ngwenya Matusa said the workers wanted the union recognised and they wanted to be paid on a higher salary scale.

Thembo Ntuli from the mayor's office eventually accepted the memorandum after two hours. He promised that the municipality would respond within a week.

"I will definitely make sure that the Mayor makes time to meet with MATUSA's leadership," said Ntuli.