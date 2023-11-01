South Africa: Man Who Posed as Doctor on TikTok Threatens to Sue Health Department - South African News Briefs - November 1, 2023

Bogus TikTok Doctor Threatens to Sue Health Department

Matthew Lani, a TikTok personality who posed as a doctor, is threatening to sue the Gauteng health department for alleged damage to his reputation and injuries he claims to have sustained during his arrest at Helen Joseph Hospital, reports News24. Lani, who accumulated a significant social media following by pretending to be a doctor, was released from police custody after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) found insufficient evidence to charge him. His deception began to unravel when his followers questioned his qualifications due to his age. The University of the Witwatersrand disowned him, leading to criminal charges for impersonating a doctor and identity theft. Lani is considering launching a damages claim against the authorities. He admitted he was not a medical doctor and said his videos were for entertainment. The NPA has returned the docket for further investigation.

State Broadcaster Proposes Household Levy to Replace TV Licences

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in South Africa is proposing amendments to the SABC Bill, which includes replacing the current TV licence with a household levy, reports SABC News. The department said that the levy amount would be determined through discussions involving the communications, national treasury, and public enterprises ministers. The move is motivated by the high evasion rate for TV licence fees. The proposed SABC Bill aims to protect the independence and integrity of the institution while providing a sustainable funding model. Critics, including Media Monitoring Africa Director William Bird, argue that the Bill undermines the public broadcaster's editorial independence and have called for its rejection by Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

97 Offenders Reoffend After Special Remission



South African Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that 97 out of over 15, 000 inmates released under a special remission programme have reoffended since their release, reports News24. The special remission saw former president Jacob Zuma go free after spending barely two hours in prison in August. Lamola denied that the special remission was a ploy to see Zuma avoid jail time. However, he acknowledged that some released inmates who had nowhere to go turned to crime. He said that the programme aimed to engage families and communities to facilitate reintegration. Lamola also said that discussions with the Emirati authorities regarding the extradition of the Gupta brothers, who are accused of corruption and fraud, are ongoing.

More South African news