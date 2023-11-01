South Africa: Concern in Komani After 120 Children Fall Ill From Suspected Food Poisoning

More than a hundred learners from Komani had to receive medical treatment after they bought and ate food from hawkers and shops in the town last week. The Eastern Cape MEC for Health has now called for more food safety inspections.

Late last week, 120 pupils had to be treated in hospitals in Komani - formerly Queenstown - when they fell ill after eating food they had bought from street hawkers.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said state ambulances were called for 34 pupils on Thursday, 26 October. The children, with ages ranging between eight and 15, suffered abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. They were taken to the Frontier Hospital.

More pupils from another local school then also presented with similar food poisoning symptoms and they too needed medical attention.

"In all, 120 pupils presented signs of itchiness, some had shortness of breath, some had a high temperature, but in others, vital signs were normal," he said.

By Friday, the number had increased to 143 learners. Kupelo said the children ate scones, snacks and frozen drinks they bought from hawkers on the street.

One child had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Kupelo said she was recovering.

Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, has called for food safety inspections to be stepped up and for action to be taken against shop owners found to be selling expired goods.

There has been a spike in suspected...