South Africa: Proteas Rely On Rob Walter's Knowledge for New Zealand World Cup Challenge

31 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Cricket World Cup big guns New Zealand and South Africa face off for a crunch clash on Wednesday, which could go a long way to determining the final standings.

The Proteas take on New Zealand in a crucial Cricket World Cup clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in India on Wednesday.

It's an important match to determine second and third place in the final table face-off.

Undefeated India look set to top the overall table, having gone six from six so far. South Africa have gone five from six, with their only loss being a shock defeat to Netherlands in their third game.

Third-placed New Zealand, meanwhile, have lost only to hosts India and more recently against a resurgent Australia by five runs on Saturday.

After playing the Black Caps on Wednesday, the Proteas face India on Sunday in another tough test before closing the round-robin stage of the tournament against Afghanistan next Friday.

Afghanistan have been in exceptional form themselves, and are in with a slim chance of a semifinal berth after securing three wins in their first six matches.

Black Cap challenge

First for South Africa in their final stretch of fixtures is a Black Caps side that got off to an excellent start in the tournament, winning their opening four fixtures against England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"They've gone beyond the time where people couldn't...

