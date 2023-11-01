South Africa: Western Cape MEC Tertuis Simmers Denies Impropriety in House Perk Row

analysis

Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers has defended himself after it was revealed that he owns three properties yet lives in an estate where the state pays his rent.

Opposition parties have questioned the DA's ethics following the revelation by DA insiders that the Western Cape MEC of infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, lives in a state-rented estate while he owns two properties just kilometres from his workplace.

On Friday last week, Simmers released a statement saying his primary residence remains in the Garden Route, which is about 450km from his seat of office.

"My family remains at that residence whilst I fulfil my functions as a member of the executive council for the Western Cape," the statement reads.

He also confirmed that he had purchased two properties for investment purposes (rental flats) and that the purchase of these properties was public knowledge as he declared them to the provincial legislature and the provincial Cabinet, as per the Ministerial Handbook.

Simmers lives in Century City where the government covers his rent. The properties that he lets are in Parklands, 11km from his state residence.

The Ministerial Handbook states that once a member of the executive council buys a house within a 50km radius of the Western Cape Legislature and has it registered in their name, it disqualifies them from a housing allowance benefit. However, this applies only to a primary residence,...