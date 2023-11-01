Kenya: Governor Mwangaza to Face Senate Plenary Over Impeachment

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza will have to face the Senate plenary after Kenya Kwanza Senators shot down a motion seeking to establish an 11-member panel to probe her impeachment.

Senators Aaron Cheryiout (Kericho), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and Veronica Maina (Nominated) among others supported the plenary route to probe the allegations made against Governor Mwangaza citing that it would be transparent.

"I propose that we go the plenary way so that we listen, sit here calmly to understand what is the issue with Meru," he said.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said, "In the last two impeachments we have gone the committee way, it's important also for the members who are new to understand how the process for plenary goes."

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina moved the motion on the establishment of the Special Committee noting that impeachment is a very painful process that requires a governor to be heard.

"Even though this is a political process, whenever we sit, we have the same powers as the High Court. I want to persuade this House to consider allowing these 11 members to hear the charges against the governor," Ole Kina said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi called for Senators to support the Motion citing that 'the committee can give the people of Meru the justice they're looking for.'

The members who had been selected to sit on the Committee are Boni Khalawale (Kakamega), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu), Esther Okenyuri (Nominated), Ali Roba (Mandera), Peris Tobiko (Nominated), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Abdul Haji (Garissa), Okiya Omtatah (Busia), Crystal Asike (Nominated) and Shakila Abdala (Nominated).

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi issued a communication from the Speaker of the County Assembly of Meru regarding the passage by the County Assembly of a motion for the removal from office by way of impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

"The impeachment motion against Hon Kawira Mwangaza, Governor of Meru County, brought to the Senate by the County Assembly of Meru will be heard and determined by way of a Plenary. The matter will be heard and determined within 10 days. There are a total of 7 charges against the Governor," Kingi stated in his Communication to the Senate.

The Impeachment Procedure Act stipulates that the Senate must, within 10 days of receiving the Assembly's resolution from its Speaker, convene and set up a special committee or sit as a committee of the whole House to determine whether or not the claims in the impeachment are substantiated.

Last week, 59 of the 69 Members of the Meru County Assembly resolved to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

The embattled Governor has been accused of nepotism, misappropriation and misuse of County resources by withdrawing County funds under the guise of paying for various supplies by the Governor's relatives who are not eligible to bid for contracts.

If the impeachment motion is upheld, Mwangaza will be the fourth Governor after Martin Wambora (Embu), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) respectively to be found guilty by the Senate.