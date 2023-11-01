Tunisia: Demonstrators Gather Near French Embassy to Condemn Jabalia Massacre in Gaza

Tunis/Tunisia — A pro-Palestinian Protest was held, Tuesday evening, in front of the Municipal Theater of Tunis, to strongly condemn the horrible Jabalia massacre committed by the Zionist entity against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters then headed to the French Embassy where they chanted slogans calling for the legal criminalization of normalization with Israel. They expressed support to the armed Palestinian resistance, describing France, the United States, Germany, Britain, and Italy as «colonial» powers.

They also called for opening passages to get aid into the Gaza enclave.