Tunisia: LTDH Urges International Community to Halt Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights (LTDH), Tuesday, called on the International Community to implement effective measures in order to halt Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza as well as provide them with urgent humanitarian assistance.

In an open letter addressed to the International Community, the LTDH demanded a strong condemnation of the massacres perpetrated by the occupying entity in Gaza, along with the condemnation of the countries and entities that supported or facilitated the aggression against the Palestinian people.

The International Community was implored to recognise the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and their right to freedom and resistance against the occupation. The LTDH also urged the creation of a specialised international court to prosecute those responsible for the war crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The League also expressed firm condemnation of the campaign of extermination and blatant human rights violations carried out by the occupying entity against the Palestinian people, resulting in more than 8,000 fatalities, 20,000 wounded, and tens of thousands of displaced individuals since the beginning of the month.

The letter emphasised that the humanitarian emergency and the ongoing suffering of the Palestinians require immediate and resolute action.