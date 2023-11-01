Southern Africa: SADC Commited to DRC Conflict Resolution

Kasane — The SADC Heads of State and Government Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to find a long lasting solution to security challenges facing the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi was part of the virtual SADC Extraordinary Summit.

Addressing the summit, President of Angola and Chairperson of SADC, Mr. João Lourenço stated that conflict in DRC prompted SADC region to constantly anticipate and prepare for conflict in order to eliminate it.

He said the summit would enable them to discuss comprehensive strategies that would eliminate the conflict.

The chairperson stated that SADC should pursue solutions to address the instability in DRC because peace, stability and security were at the centre of every community.

Mr Lourenço said there was need to strengthen and capacitate security in DRC to ensure the country hold elections this year.

Furthermore he condemned the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine saying "let's not overlook the war in Middle East as SADC but rather raise a collective voice for immediate seize fire in Gaza." In his remarks SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi said the security situation in the eastern part of the DRC remained a great concern to the SADC region because of the resurgence of armed groups that claimed lives of thousands of innocent people.

He said the summit was convened to consider the revised budget for the deployment of SADC Mission to the DRC (SAMIDRC) following obstacles impeding its mobilisation of essential resources for deployment.

"DRC is preparing for elections scheduled for December 2023, making the significance of this intervention even more apparent, as it will enable the citizens of the DRC to exercise their constitutional right to vote," he said.

The meeting was adjourned and it will be held on November 4 in Luanda, Angola. Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security, as well as Finance, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Mr Kagiso Mmusi and Ms Peggy Serame respectively accompanied the President in Kasane.

BOPA