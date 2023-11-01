Uganda: Researchers Dare to Promote Peace in Complicated Situations

The fourth capstone conference of the Makerere University Rotary Peace Centre took place at the Telepresence Centre, Makerere University on October 18, 2023, under the theme, 'Achieving peace through collaboration and community engagement.'

Nineteen fellows from 11 countries: Burundi, Cameroon (2), Colombia, Finland, Kenya (2), Liberia (2), Nigeria (4), Senegal, Sudan (2), Uganda (2) and Zambia, presented their project activities and findings.

Referred to as social change initiatives (SCIs), the projects are designed to be done in a community setting and to contribute towards peacebuilding, dialogue and reconciliation, social cohesion and socio-economic empowerment to prevent or reduce conflict. They were all done in the respective countries of the fellows.

The presenters also gave sustainability plans of how the projects could continue in the future or be expanded. The presenters showed how they raised the money and other necessary facilities for their projects. Majority of them demonstrated that money doesn't have to be the primary ingredient for a project to start; if the researcher can interest key stakeholders such as local, traditional, religious or administrative leaders or the intended direct beneficiaries, a lot of resources can be got free of charge to start and sustain the project.

The fellows presented in thematic teams of three people each. The themes were youth and development (two teams); environment; media; gender-based violence and health; and development, education and peacebuilding. There was also feedback from the audience on each of the 19 papers.

Presenting was the fourth cohort of the one-year postgraduate diploma in Peacebuilding, Conflict Transformation and Development, of Makerere University. The fifth cohort, comprising 19 fellows, is currently doing its field projects. The conference also welcomed the 20 members of the sixth cohort, with a symbolic decoration ceremony.

PLANNING PEACE CONCERT

Dr Margaret Okello, the host area coordinator for the peace centre, disclosed that Rotary International offers $11,000 (about Shs 40 million) for each fellow, and they are housed within the university for the period they are around. She added that the peace centre is planning to host this year's peace concert, which is a fundraising activity; last year's peace concert in Uganda raised $1.2 million (about Shs 4.3 billion).

SCP Moses Kafeero, the commandant of Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja, representing inspector General John Martins Ochola, said a peaceful society will develop faster than one in conflict. He noted that the fellows' presentations would be useful to the Master of Peace Studies students of the police staff college, and requested the peace centre director to avail them to the college.

GENEROSITY FOR PEACE

Henry Alinaitwe, deputy vice chancellor, presided over the ceremony of awarding certificates of completion. While closing the conference, Alinaitwe said peace should not be taken for granted; "Everyone is a contributor to either presence or absence of peace. The way we are jealous, the way we fight for some things - resources, money, materials and markets".

Hailing Rotary International and other funders and supporters of the peace centre, he described Rotary and the centre as an initiative not forced on people, but one of generosity, wishing that the entire world could take such approach to issues so that we have everlasting peace and better world to live in.

"For those who have completed the fellowship, you are also going to be good ambassadors of respected Makerere University as you continue to serve humanity."

Following day, October 19, the peace centre threw a farewell dinner for the fourth cohort at Fairway hotel, Kampala. The cohort will have an official graduation January next year.

