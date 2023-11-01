Sudan: 'Future of an Entire Generation At Risk' in Sudan

31 October 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — UNICEF confirmed that Sudan is recording the largest displacement of children in the world, as over three million children have been forcibly displaced because of the war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), now in its sixth month.

The organisation's statement on X (formerly Twitter) stressed that further escalation of the war would force more children to flee their homes and expose them to further violence, abuse, and exploitation. "The future of an entire generation is at risk," it said on Sunday. UNICEF called for the fighting to stop "so that children can be safe and healthy, learn, and play."

Mandeep O'Brien, UNICEF Country Representative in Sudan, posted yesterday on X that "with intensified fighting in Nyala, it is more important than ever for health systems to be sustained for every child."

The RSF took "complete control" of the 16th Infantry Division base in Nyala on Thursday. A medical source told Radio Dabanga that 15 people were killed and 156 others were injured by the SAF-RSF battles for Nyala between September 29 and October 28. "Sudan is on the brink of becoming home to the worst education crisis in the world," she said on October 9.

UNICEF declared that 19 million children in Sudan are currently out of school due to the war, and the schedule to re-open education institutions remains unconfirmed.

Many educators have also expressed their apprehensions regarding the re-opening of schools and universities, due to schools becoming shelters and the continued non-payment of teachers since the outbreak of the war.

Prior to the conflict erupted in April, nearly seven million children were already out of school due to the country grappling with poverty and instability.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.