Morocco Earthquake - Second Instalment of Financial Aid to Affected Families to Be Paid On November 1-17

Rabat — In application of the High Royal Instructions, the payment of the second instalment of the financial aid (2,500 dirhams monthly over a period of one year) for families whose homes have been totally or partially collapsed following the September 8 earthquake, will start on Wednesday, the Head of Government's department said in a press release.

The payment of the first instalment of the financial aid for the reconstruction of totally or partially collapsed homes will also start on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the same source noted, adding that a first installment of 20,000 dirhams will thus be paid to beneficiaries, in order to support the progress of the construction works.

From this date (November 7, 2023), these families will benefit from the technical support of the services concerned with a view to completing the necessary measures for launching and monitoring reconstruction operations, in particular through architectural plans meeting the specificities and standards of the region, the press release pointed out.

In application of the High Royal Instructions, the government will pay the direct financial aid of 140,000 dirhams for completely collapsed homes and 80,000 dirhams for the rehabilitation works on partially collapsed homes, according to the same source.

In October 2023, the government paid the first instalment of the financial aid to affected families, set at 30,000 dirhams for one year.