Morocco Earthquake - Second Instalment of Financial Aid to Affected Families to Be Paid On November 1-17

31 October 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — In application of the High Royal Instructions, the payment of the second instalment of the financial aid (2,500 dirhams monthly over a period of one year) for families whose homes have been totally or partially collapsed following the September 8 earthquake, will start on Wednesday, the Head of Government's department said in a press release.

The payment of the first instalment of the financial aid for the reconstruction of totally or partially collapsed homes will also start on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the same source noted, adding that a first installment of 20,000 dirhams will thus be paid to beneficiaries, in order to support the progress of the construction works.

From this date (November 7, 2023), these families will benefit from the technical support of the services concerned with a view to completing the necessary measures for launching and monitoring reconstruction operations, in particular through architectural plans meeting the specificities and standards of the region, the press release pointed out.

In application of the High Royal Instructions, the government will pay the direct financial aid of 140,000 dirhams for completely collapsed homes and 80,000 dirhams for the rehabilitation works on partially collapsed homes, according to the same source.

In October 2023, the government paid the first instalment of the financial aid to affected families, set at 30,000 dirhams for one year.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.