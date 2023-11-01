Tanzania: Zanzibar Internet-Connectivity, Digitalisation Drive Gets Boost

ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR government's internet-connectivity, digitalization drive is gathering pace, following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zanzibar Information Communication Technology Infrastructure Agency (ZICTIA) and telecom firm Tigo-Zantel.

The ongoing digitalisation in the Isles is targeting towards at ensuring easy access to internet services to residential and strategic investment areas such as Fumba economic free zone.

ZICTIA and Tigo-Zantel MoU geared towards enhancing Zanzibar's digital transformation also include increasing wide coverage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) to help in controlling road accidents, and also use in e-services such as e-healthcare.

"This is a milestone in our strategy to develop use of the internet in Zanzibar," said the ZICTIA Director General Engineer Shukuru Suleiman, who hosted the signing event held at the Isles Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication and Transport.

Eng Shukuru explained that Tigo-Zantel is honored to be entrusted by ZICTIA with the responsibility to build a brighter, more connected future for Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole.

He said that the MoU was timely and aligns with eight phase government's digitalisation drive that is clearly stipulated in the ruling party's CCM 2020/2025 election manifesto.

Speaking shortly after the signing event, Tigo-Tanzania Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kamal Okba said the MoU is part of his company's ambitions to accelerate digitalisation through connectivity in urban, rural and underserved areas across the beautiful Zanzibar archipelago.

"The goal of this MoU is to establish a framework for strategic business collaboration between Tigo-Zantel and ZICTIA, in a manner mutually agreed upon, that will enable both parties to leverage their expertise and promote and sell Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx) access services in Zanzibar which will have national significance such as strategic government modernization and digitization projects, or other services associated with the smart cities concept," he said.

He added that his company is currently executing an extensive modernization project to offer state-of -the-art and best-in-class technology in each site including rural sites across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Mr Okba explained that the implementation of the project is expected next year (2024) after a seven months survey to identify areas to begin with, and asked for full cooperation with all stakeholders in the Islands.