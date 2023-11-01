Ethiopia: Addis Photo Exhibition Expects to Attract Crowd

ADDIS ABABA - Having attended a photo exhibition that was staged in connection with the metropolis's commemoration of World Tourism Day at Meskel Square, foreigners said the exhibition is highly expected to attract crowd.

Moreover, they said that such event would be a platform to document historic events and explore destinations.

One of the visitors from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in Addis Ababa, Cengiz Polat said that exhibitions are a kind of documentary showing the historical transformation that entails the past, the future and helps point out the direction.

The visitor further remarked that these kinds of activities would be of paramount importance in promoting various tourist destinations and parks found in the capital and across the country.

As to him, other promotional activities including this one should be strengthened to encourage other tourist center of attraction destinations which are not yet witnessed by foreign tourists in the capital and across the nation.

He said: "This kind of photo exhibition needs to be fortified to create more opportunities towards exchanging cultural assets, experiences and others to promote the country's untapped tourism potentials."

Moreover, it is an opportunity for visitors to help promote the hotel industry and hospitality. Also, he recommended that the country would reap fruits from the industry more if international tourist actors and companies are involved in droves.

As Ethiopia is a gifted country with a great potential, he emphasized that it is ideal to build standard hotels, lodges and other packages to enhance the tourist influx and develop the tourism industry that has great contribution to its economy.

Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head Haftay Geberegzabher on his part said that the bureau has been staging various activities from lower to higher levels that help execute the green transition investment.

The exhibition embraced various photos showcasing the city's past and present scenarios, monuments, tourist destination sites is believed to boost city tourism and would be a historic document for the next generations , he said adding that this trend should be further augmented.

"This would serve as a bridge that links the past, present and the future and helps the tourists visit these places on the spot as well," he added.

It was learnt that ambassadors and representatives drawn from 80 countries visited the photo exhibition opened yesterday and would last for 3 consecutive days for the public.

During the opening ceremony of the exhibition, City's Deputy Mayor Jantirar Abay, Speaker of Addis Ababa City Council Buzena Alkedir, Addis Ababa Tourism and Culture Bureau Head, Hirut Kassaw (PhD) were in attendance.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER 2023