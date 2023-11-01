Ethiopia: Tourism Promotion Technologies Growing in Addis - Bureau

ADDIS ABABA- The number of digital platforms that promote tourism destinations in the capitalhave seen significant growth as the government supports digitalization of services, said Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Bureau Communication Director SiratuMeja said that several software developers have launched apps and websites designed to make tourism destitutions easily findable.

The bureau has supported application and website developers, he said, adding that mobile application called Discover Addis, for instance, has been developed in support of the bureau.

There is technical committee assessing the information of developed apps and websites while rewards and supports are also being issued to this end, the Director noted.

Digital advertisings and promotions are available on social Media enabling tourists easily access their choice digitally. Furthermore, exhibitions displaying major destinations will be organized, he disclosed.

General Manager of Wos International Business Group PLC, DebebeFekadufor his part said that his company has developed a mobile application named "Visit Addis Ababa".

He believed that the tourism sector requires more technological developments.

Debebe expressed that Visit Addis Ababa mobile app provides tourists and resident diplomats with up-to-date and comprehensive information about the capital city.

He also stated that the project has a potential of creating 200-500 jobs. However, he said, currently the project has 24 full-time and 33 temporarily employed staffs.

"We will start collecting 500,000 data from all over the city at the end of this month and we will start to employ more staffs. This is a pilot project, we have a plan to develop similar mobile apps in collaboration with other regions' municipalities," he expressed.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER 2023